MIKEY HARRINGTON
Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

With the second week of high school football season in the books, Star Local Media sizes up how several local teams have fared early into the year.

First up, Matt Welch, Taylor Raglin and Bryan Murphy discuss the surprising result between Frisco Reedy and The Colony and an early look into District 7-5A Division II (1:58), Plano ISD picking up its first win (13:00), Prosper's hot start (20:30) and some early contender in Frisco ISD (22:04).

The student-athlete spotlight shines on The Colony quarterback Mikey Harrington (25:43) before Devin Hasson and Kendrick Johnson join the mix to discuss McKinney North's high-wire style (31:50), Mesquite Poteet's tough start (35:30), Hebron's bizarre game against Arlington Martin (39:00), Allen passing two big early-season tests (41:43), Mesquite ISD and the 11-6A landscape (44:48) and McKinney's surging offense (48:05).

