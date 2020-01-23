With district play at the midpoint, Star Local Media surveys the local girls basketball landscape with its annual mid-district progress reports.
Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Kendrick Johnson break down the halfway mark for their 5A districts, including Lake Dallas, Little Elm and The Colony in 8-5A (1:26), McKinney North and Lovejoy in 10-5A (10:09), Frisco ISD in 9-5A (15:35) and Newman Smith and Creekview in 11-5A (21:37). The discussion continues with a look at how Argyle and Celina are faring in 4A (24:08), as well as Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II on the private school hardwood (29:45).
