McKINNEY NORTH GIRLS BASKETBALL

McKinney North's Amaria Fields and the Lady Bulldogs are vying for a district title in 10-5A.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

With district play at the midpoint, Star Local Media surveys the local girls basketball landscape with its annual mid-district progress reports. 

Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Kendrick Johnson break down the halfway mark for their 5A districts, including Lake Dallas, Little Elm and The Colony in 8-5A (1:26), McKinney North and Lovejoy in 10-5A (10:09), Frisco ISD in 9-5A (15:35) and Newman Smith and Creekview in 11-5A (21:37). The discussion continues with a look at how Argyle and Celina are faring in 4A (24:08), as well as Prestonwood Christian and John Paul II on the private school hardwood (29:45).

