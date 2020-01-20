PLANO EAST vs ALLEN

Plano East and Allen are currently in the playoff mix in District 9-6A.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

With district play at the midpoint, Star Local Media surveys the local girls basketball landscape with its annual mid-district progress reports. 

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy and Kendrick Johnson break down the halfway mark for their 6A districts, including Sachse and Rowlett in 10-6A (1:14), Plano ISD, Allen, McKinney ISD and Prosper in 9-6A (7:18), Lewisville ISD and Coppell in 6-6A (19:30) and Mesquite ISD in 11-6A (27:23).

