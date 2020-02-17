The high school girls basketball playoffs begin this week, and Star Local Media takes a look at several Dallas-area teams who are bound for postseason action.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and Bryan Murphy chat about the field in Class 6A, which includes the Region II draw for Plano ISD, Sachse, Allen, Rowlett, McKinney and Mesquite Horn (0:53), plus a loaded Region I group that includes Lewisville ISD (11:50).
Over in 5A, the staff looks like Frisco ISD's draw vs. McKinney North and the rest of 10-5A (19:25), the chances of Mesquite ISD making noise in Region II (24:06) and expectations for Lake Dallas, Little Elm and The Colony over in Region I (27:00). In 4A, the discussion rounds out with a look at what's ahead for Sunnyvale and Argyle (34:07).
