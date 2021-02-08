The UIL girls basketball playoffs begin on Thursday, and Star Local Media breaks down the postseason landscape for all the local teams involved.
Matt Welch and David Wolman quick-hit the teams and bi-district matchups on the docket for Region I-5A with Lake Dallas (2:10), Region II-5A with Frisco ISD, McKinney North and Newman Smith (6:28), Region II-6A with Sachse and Mesquite Horn (16:20), and Region I-6A with Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD, Allen and Prosper (21:45).
The staff concludes with a look at some notable storylines to monitor this week in local boys basketball action (29:05).
