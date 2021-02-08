Plano East vs. Plano girls basketball

Plano East's Taylor Haggan (50) boxes out Plano's Amaya Brannon during a District 6-6A matchup on Jan. 5.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

The UIL girls basketball playoffs begin on Thursday, and Star Local Media breaks down the postseason landscape for all the local teams involved.

Matt Welch and David Wolman quick-hit the teams and bi-district matchups on the docket for Region I-5A with Lake Dallas (2:10), Region II-5A with Frisco ISD, McKinney North and Newman Smith (6:28), Region II-6A with Sachse and Mesquite Horn (16:20), and Region I-6A with Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD, Allen and Prosper (21:45).

The staff concludes with a look at some notable storylines to monitor this week in local boys basketball action (29:05).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

