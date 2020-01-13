As high school basketball's district schedule nears the midpoint, Star Local Media discusses some surprising happenings on the hardwood this season.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy and Kendrick E. Johnson discuss a few girls teams that have surprised in their performances this season, including Plano Senior staying afloat with a potential McDonald's All-American (1:41), North Mesquite moving into the playoff conversation in 11-6A (6:35), Flower Mound's chances at a district title (10:12) and Frisco ISD's crowded playoff picture (14:36).
