FLOWER MOUND VOLLEYBALL

Flower Mound captured the Class 6A state championship last season.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

The high school volleyball playoffs begin this week and Star Local Media is here to break down the first round and the road ahead for its local postseason-bound teams.

Topics include a look around the 6A bracket and the chances of Plano West, Prosper and the rest of 9-6A repeating its success against Region II (2:30), plus Lewisville ISD and a loaded Region I draw (13:26). In 5A, the staff talks Lovejoy's chances of another state tournament berth (21:23), McKinney North's resurgent run (26:43), Frisco ISD's chances of getting on a roll (29:00), and if The Colony, Lake Dallas and 8-5A can improve on last year's playoff clunker (33:56).

