The high school volleyball playoffs begin this week and Star Local Media is here to break down the first round and the road ahead for its local postseason-bound teams.
Topics include a look around the 6A bracket and the chances of Plano West, Prosper and the rest of 9-6A repeating its success against Region II (2:30), plus Lewisville ISD and a loaded Region I draw (13:26). In 5A, the staff talks Lovejoy's chances of another state tournament berth (21:23), McKinney North's resurgent run (26:43), Frisco ISD's chances of getting on a roll (29:00), and if The Colony, Lake Dallas and 8-5A can improve on last year's playoff clunker (33:56).
