With less than a week remaining in high school boys basketball's regular season, and the girls beginning postseason action on Monday, Star Local Media discusses some of the area's more heated playoff races and district title battles.
Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Devin Hasson start on the boys side of the hardwood for a look at where Frisco ISD is at in the 9-5A homestretch, the race between Plano Senior and Plano East (3:45), the chaotic 6-6A district with Lewisville ISD and Coppell (6:31), the latest in Garland and Mesquite (8:11), and a surging 8-5A second half for The Colony and Little Elm (11:50).
Plano East head girls basketball coach Jessica Linson then joins the podcast for a chat on the Lady Panthers' breakout season and the upcoming playoffs (17:21) before the staff delves back into some of the standout first-round matchups in the girls basketball playoffs (27:52) followed by a discussion on Plano ISD and now-former head football coach Jaydon McCullough (39:31).
