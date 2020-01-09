BOYD PROSPER BKO KB

McKinney Boyd's Jhi Jackson (5) defends Prosper's Neal Utrup (10) during a game on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at McKinney Boyd High School. Prosper won the game 58-51.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram/buzzphotos.com

District play is back in full swing in high school basketball, and Star Local Media discusses some of the biggest games remaining for its local boys basketball teams.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and Bryan Murphy each discuss one must-see boys basketball game in their respective coverage areas at the 5A (1:10) and 6A (13:57) levels.

