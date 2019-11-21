ALLEN FB vs ROCKWALL

Allen junior Blaine Green and the Eagles rematch Rockwall in the second round of the playoffs on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Allen vs. Rockwall.

Matt Welch breaks down Friday's Class 6A Division I area playoff showdown between the Eagles and Yellowjackets. Bryan Murphy then joins the mix to preview and predict Prosper vs. Mesquite (29:12), McKinney North vs. Lancaster (33:40), Celina vs. Waco La Vega (41:12) and Frisco vs. South Oak Cliff (45:10), followed by a preview of the state volleyball tournament featuring Plano West and Lovejoy (47:10).

