HEBRON vs LEWISVILLE
Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Hebron vs. Denton Guyer.

 

Matt Welch and Taylor Raglin break down Friday's Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff showdown between the Hawks and Wildcats, followed by previews and predictions follow for The Colony vs. Lancaster (16:18), Lewisville vs. Southlake Carroll (20:50), Flower Mound vs. Keller (22:31) and Mesquite Poteet vs. Magnolia (25:40).

