McKinney North players reach to touch the trophy after a Region II 5A Division 1 Bi-District playoff game against Magnolia West on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at MISD Stadium in McKinney. The McKinney North Bulldogs won 70-36.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

With the high school football playoffs underway, Star Local Media looks back on an eventful first round of games and breaks down some of the local storylines to emerge.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy and Kendrick Johnson discuss a pair of history-making wins in the bi-district round for McKinney (2:34) and Flower Mound (4:42), plus a dominant start to the postseason by Mesquite (7:30).

Over in 5A, the staff looks at the high-profile scrap between The Colony and Lancaster (10:59), an upset opening the door for Frisco Independence and McKinney North (16:07) and an up-and-down first round for 7-5A Division II (25:50).

