With the high school football playoffs underway, Star Local Media looks back on an eventful first round of games and breaks down some of the local storylines to emerge.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy and Kendrick Johnson discuss a pair of history-making wins in the bi-district round for McKinney (2:34) and Flower Mound (4:42), plus a dominant start to the postseason by Mesquite (7:30).
Over in 5A, the staff looks at the high-profile scrap between The Colony and Lancaster (10:59), an upset opening the door for Frisco Independence and McKinney North (16:07) and an up-and-down first round for 7-5A Division II (25:50).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.