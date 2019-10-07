GARRETT NUSSMEIER
Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

High school football is past the midpoint of the regular season and Star Local Media breaks down some players putting together all-district award-winning years thus far.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and Bryan Murphy discuss candidates for several all-district superlative awards, including standout performers in 5-5A Division I (2:10), 7-5A Division I (10:55), and 7-5A Division II (16:35).

The student-athlete spotlight shines on Marcus for a chat with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (21:59) before the discussion shifts to the 6A level for a look at award candidates in 6-6A (27:32), 9-6A (31:12), 10-6A (38:34) and 11-6A (43:48).

 

