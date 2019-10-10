BRAYLON BRAXTON
Photo courtesy of Scott Luedke

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Frisco Lone Star vs. Frisco Independence.

Matt Welch and Bryan Murphy break down Thursday's District 5-5A Division I showdown between the Rangers and Knights, followed by a student-athlete spotlight interview with Independence quarterback Braylon Braxton (23:06).

Previews and predictions follow for Hebron vs. Marcus (29:12), Coppell vs. Lewisville (33:44), Prosper vs. Jesuit (36:17) and Mesquite vs. North Mesquite (42:32).

