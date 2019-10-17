HEBRON QB CARSON HARRIS

Hebron senior Carson Harris, pictured in previous action, and the Hawks outgained Arlington Martin by more than 200 yards but fell victim to three non-offensive touchdowns by the Warriors in a 33-14 loss.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Hebron vs. Flower Mound.

Matt Welch and Taylor Raglin break down Friday's District 6-6A showdown between the Hawks and Jaguars, followed by a student-athlete spotlight interview with Hebron quarterback Carson Harris (19:28).

Previews and predictions follow for Frisco Reedy vs. Denton Braswell (24:02), Plano East vs. Plano Senior (30:05), Allen vs. Jesuit (34:46) and Celina vs. Melissa (39:25).

 

