JAVAN BOUTON
Photo courtesy of Steve Sickman

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Prestonwood Christian vs. Fort Worth All Saints.

Matt Welch, Taylor Raglin and Bryan Murphy break down Friday's non-district showdown between the Lions and Saints, followed by a student-athlete spotlight interview with Prestonwood lineman Javan Bouton (15:48).

Previews and predictions follow for Hebron vs. Coppell (21:15), Little Elm vs. Frisco Centennial (24:25), Mesquite vs. Rockwall-Heath (30:59) and Mesquite Horn vs. Rockwall (33:55).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments