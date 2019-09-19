NORTH MAX FECCI
Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: McKinney North vs. Rockwall-Heath.

Taylor Raglin and Kendrick Johnson break down Thursday's non-district showdown in McKinney between the Bulldogs and the Hawks, followed by a student-athlete spotlight interview with North linebacker Max Fecci (13:41).

Previews and predictions follow for Mesquite Horn vs. Arlington (20:40), Frisco Reedy vs. Denison (23:45), Sachse vs. Wylie (26:34) and Prosper vs. McKinney (29:13).

