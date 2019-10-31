LOVEJOY QUINN MCDERMOTT

Lovejoy defensive back Quinn McDermott (37) and the Leopards welcome Denison on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Lovejoy vs. Denison.

Bryan Murphy and Taylor Raglin break down Friday's District 7-5A Division II showdown between the Leopards and Yellow Jackets, followed by a student-athlete spotlight interview with Lovejoy safety Quinn McDermott (16:42).

Previews and predictions follow for Flower Mound vs. Coppell (21:25), Hebron vs. Lewisville (27:30), Frisco Independence vs. The Colony (31:42) and Rowlett vs. Lakeview Centennial (37:20).

