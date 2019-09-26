WILL HARBOUR
Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Frisco vs. Frisco Reedy.

Taylor Raglin and Bryan Murphy break down Thursday's non-district showdown in Frisco between the Raccoons and Lions, followed by a student-athlete spotlight interview with Reedy linebacker Will Harbour (13:35).

Previews and predictions follow for Lovejoy vs. Denton Braswell (17:45), Flower Mound vs. Lewisville (24:00), Mesquite vs. Mesquite Horn (26:50) and Plano Senior vs. Plano West (30:52).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments