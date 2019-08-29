ALLEN ELIJAH FISHER
Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Allen vs. Cedar Hill.

Matt Welch, Taylor Raglin and Devin Hasson break down Friday's headliner in the Tom Landry Classic between the Eagles and Longhorns (3:10), followed by a student-athlete spotlight interview with Allen defensive lineman Elijah Fisher (19:16).

Previews and predictions follow for Coppell vs. Sachse (24:13), McKinney vs. McKinney North (27:40), Plano Senior vs. Hebron (30:30) and Mesquite Poteet vs. Denton Ryan (33:28).

