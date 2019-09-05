High School Football: McKinney Boyd and Naaman Forest
Photo courtesy of Shanna Lockwood / BuzzPhotos.com

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: McKinney Boyd vs. Marcus.

Matt Welch, Taylor Raglin and Kendrick Johnson break down Friday's non-district showdown in McKinney between the Broncos and Marauders (2:00), followed by a student-athlete spotlight interview with Boyd defensive back/wide receiver Jake Fex (18:47).

Previews and predictions follow for Plano Senior vs. El Paso Eastwood (23:53), Hebron vs. Arlington Martin (29:46), Frisco Reedy vs. The Colony (32:35) and Mesquite Horn vs. Highland Park (37:00).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments