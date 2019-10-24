SACHSE FOOTBALL SHON COLEMAN

Shon Coleman has rushed for 768 yards and six touchdowns this season and is a big reason why Sachse is in the hunt for its fourth straight district championship.

 Brad McClendon,bhmimages.com

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: Sachse vs. Lakeview Centennial.

Matt Welch and Devin Hasson break down Thursday's District 10-6A showdown between the Mustangs and Patriots. Bryan Murphy then joins the mix as previews and predictions follow for McKinney North vs. Tyler John Tyler (17:00), The Colony vs. Frisco Wakeland (20:42), Plano Senior vs. Jesuit (23:35) and Marcus vs. Flower Mound (27:30).

