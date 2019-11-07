NORTH POTEET FBO KB
Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram/buzzphotos.com

Star Local Media previews a few of the week's marquee high school football games, including our reader-voted Game of the Week: McKinney North vs. Mesquite Poteet.

Matt Welch, Kendrick Johnson and Devin Hasson break down Friday's District 7-5A Division I showdown between the Bulldogs and Pirates, followed by previews and predictions follow for Frisco vs. Lovejoy (24:24), Marcus vs. Lewisville (28:31), McKinney vs. McKinney Boyd (31:17) and Sachse vs. Rowlett (35:57).

