LOVEJOY RW RUCKER
Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

The latest week in local high school football produced its share of noteworthy results and talking points, and the Star Local Media sports staff tries to make sense of it all.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy, Kendrick Johnson and Taylor Raglin break down a big week in 9-6A that included big wins for Plano Senior and Jesuit (2:30), Marcus clarifying the 6-6A title picture (15:05) and Mesquite Horn pushing defending state champion Longview (17:45).

The student-athlete spotlight shines on Lovejoy for a chat with quarterback R.W. Rucker (22:09) before the discussion continues with Lovejoy's big win over a hard-luck Reedy team in a topsy-turvy 7-5A Division II (26:52), plus the three-horse race in 7-5A Division I that features Poteet, McKinney North (33:34) and the playoff qualifiers emerging in 5-5A Division I between Frisco ISD and The Colony (37:35).

