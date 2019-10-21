High school football's district title and playoff races are coming into focus, and the Star Local Media sports staff breaks down the action coming off a busy Week 8.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy, Kendrick Johnson and Taylor Raglin discuss the thrilling rematch between The Colony and Frisco Lone Star (2:04), a pivotal few weeks on the horizon between McKinney North, Mesquite Poteet and 7-5A Division I (8:26) and the latest craziness to rock the foundation of Frisco ISD and 7-5A Division II (11:54).
The student-athlete spotlight shines on Plano Senior running back Tylan Hines (17:12) before the staff resumes the discussion in with a look at Plano's improving playoff stock and more in 9-6A (21:39), the potential for chaos in 6-6A between Lewisville ISD and Coppell (31:09), the continued parity between Rowlett, Sachse and 10-6A (34:52) and Mesquite's season-saving win in 11-6A (37:46).
