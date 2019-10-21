TYLAN HINES
Photo courtesy of TXActionPhoto.com

High school football's district title and playoff races are coming into focus, and the Star Local Media sports staff breaks down the action coming off a busy Week 8.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy, Kendrick Johnson and Taylor Raglin discuss the thrilling rematch between The Colony and Frisco Lone Star (2:04), a pivotal few weeks on the horizon between McKinney North, Mesquite Poteet and 7-5A Division I (8:26) and the latest craziness to rock the foundation of Frisco ISD and 7-5A Division II (11:54).

The student-athlete spotlight shines on Plano Senior running back Tylan Hines (17:12) before the staff resumes the discussion in with a look at Plano's improving playoff stock and more in 9-6A (21:39), the potential for chaos in 6-6A between Lewisville ISD and Coppell (31:09), the continued parity between Rowlett, Sachse and 10-6A (34:52) and Mesquite's season-saving win in 11-6A (37:46).

