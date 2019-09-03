With one week of the high school football regular season in the books, Bryan Murphy, Kendrick Johnson, Devin Hasson and Taylor Raglin take a look back at all of the action in Star Local Media's coverage area and quick hit initial impressions, early winners and losers, and opening-week surprises.
Topics include Frisco Memorial's upset of Celina (2:00), Plano ISD's lackluster first week (3:20), a strong showing from McKinney ISD (5:30), 9-6A's three winners from the opening week of action (7:30), Sachse's narrow win over Coppell (10:25), Flower Mound and Lewisville's big weeks (14:40), Frisco ISD's early success (16:05), the wild week in District 7-5A DII (19:00), District 7-5A DI (24:25), Mesquite ISD (25:50), and who impressed the most in the first week of the regular season (29:58).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.