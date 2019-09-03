Plano West vs. Frisco Reedy 2019
Photo Courtesy of Alex Lee

With one week of the high school football regular season in the books, Bryan Murphy, Kendrick Johnson, Devin Hasson and Taylor Raglin take a look back at all of the action in Star Local Media's coverage area and quick hit initial impressions, early winners and losers, and opening-week surprises.

Topics include Frisco Memorial's upset of Celina (2:00), Plano ISD's lackluster first week (3:20), a strong showing from McKinney ISD (5:30), 9-6A's three winners from the opening week of action (7:30), Sachse's narrow win over Coppell (10:25), Flower Mound and Lewisville's big weeks (14:40), Frisco ISD's early success (16:05), the wild week in District 7-5A DII (19:00), District 7-5A DI (24:25), Mesquite ISD (25:50), and who impressed the most in the first week of the regular season (29:58).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments