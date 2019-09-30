As high school football's regular season nears the midpoint, the Star Local Media sports staff discusses the latest storylines and developments on the local gridiron through five weeks.
Matt Welch, Taylor Raglin and Bryan Murphy break down the landscape in 5-5A Division I with The Colony, Frisco Independence and Frisco Lone Star (2:03), another Flower Mound comeback over Lewisville (7:30), a big rivalry win for Mesquite Horn and a major development heading into Friday's game against Rockwall (11:15) and the latest from Plano ISD, Allen and Prosper in 9-6A (16:35).
The student-athlete spotlight shines on Mesquite for a chat with Horn all-purpose star Ben Wyatt (29:09) before the discussion resumes with a look at a parity-driven start to 10-6A with Rowlett and Sachse (31:58) and what we learned from a big week in 7-5A Division II from Frisco vs. Reedy and Lovejoy vs. Braswell (37:03).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.