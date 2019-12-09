LONE STAR FOOTBALL

Lone Star receiver Marvin Mims and the Rangers are headed to the Class 5A Division I state semifinals.

 Photo courtesy of TXActionPhoto.com

With another round of the high school football playoffs in the books, the Star Local Media sports staff breaks down all the local happenings on the gridiron.

Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Devin Hasson discuss what we learned from Frisco Lone Star's big win over Lancaster (1:40) and what to make of the season-ending defeats for Argyle (10:21), Prosper (15:36) and John Paul II (20:18).

The discussion then picks up with a look at the recent release of the UIL's classification cutoff numbers and what it means for a number of area high schools leading up to realignment in February (26:42).

