With another round of the high school football playoffs in the books, the Star Local Media sports staff breaks down all the local happenings on the gridiron.
Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Devin Hasson discuss what we learned from Frisco Lone Star's big win over Lancaster (1:40) and what to make of the season-ending defeats for Argyle (10:21), Prosper (15:36) and John Paul II (20:18).
The discussion then picks up with a look at the recent release of the UIL's classification cutoff numbers and what it means for a number of area high schools leading up to realignment in February (26:42).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.