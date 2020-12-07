Allen vs Denton Braswell

Allen senior Bryson Green, right, and the Eagles enter the playoffs with a perfect 8-0 record.

 Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

Texas high school football's postseason begins this week in Classes 6A and 5A, and Star Local Media discusses what's in store for its playoff-bound teams.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman look at the brackets and first-round matchups for their local teams, including what's on tap for Allen, Plano West, McKinney Boyd, Lewisville and Sachse and 6A Division I (2:20), followed by Coppell, Prosper and Marcus in 6A Division II (15:50); Wakeland, Independence, Lone Star and McKinney North in 5A Division I (25:55); and Lovejoy, Frisco, Liberty and Mesquite Poteet in 5A Division II (30:55).

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments