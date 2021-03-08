Frisco Liberty girls basketball

Frisco Liberty's Jezelle Moreno, left, attacks the basket during the Lady Redhawks' area playoff matchup with Newman Smith.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The Frisco Liberty girls basketball team will defend its Class 5A state championship Wednesday in San Antonio, and Star Local Media breaks down the Lady Redhawks' big finale to the 2020-21 season.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman discuss Liberty's overtime win in the state semifinals and its upcoming matchup with top-ranked Cedar Park, plus a look at the end of the Plano East girls' season (9:15) and what's in store for the John Paul II boys and Dallas Christian girls in the TAPPS state semifinals this week (13:10).

The staff concludes by playing catch-up with high school soccer (17:00), including a look at a big week for The Colony, a wild week for the John Paul II boys, the Prosper girls' dominance, and the scheduling issues schools in Mesquite, Garland and Frisco are facing down the stretch.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

