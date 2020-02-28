The Metroplex is as talent-rich a region as there is in the country, and Star Local Media reflects on some noteworthy high school athletes who have gone on to do big things in the pros.
On site at Kelly's Craft Tavern in Frisco, Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Devin Hasson reflect on what it was like reporting on a number of prominent high school athletes turned pros, from former Allen quarterback Kyler Murray to Little Elm basketball star RJ Hampton and Plano football icon Rex Burkhead, and many more.
Frisco Reedy head football coach Chad Cole stops by to discuss the Lions' offseason, realignment takeaways and what it was like building a program from scratch (25:10).
From there, the talk shifts to an early look at some of the noteworthy non-district football games on the docket for the 2020 season within Star Local Media's coverage area (39:47).
