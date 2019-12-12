One of the state's most anticipated semifinal matchups pits top-ranked Frisco Lone Star against Denton Ryan, and Star Local Media previews the high school football showdown.
Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Devin Hasson break down Saturday's big game between the Rangers and Raiders before discussing a number of local storylines surrounding the girls basketball scene prior to the start of district play (22:42).
