With a busy week on the horizon in the Texas high school basketball playoffs, Star Local Media looks back on what has transpired through the early stages of the postseason.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman discuss playoff coverage within its local markets throughout the bi-district round of the boys basketball postseason, including a look at several of its 5A and 6A high schools (5:30). On the girls side, teams are still working through the area round of the playoffs, and the staff discusses notable storylines that have emerged through the first two rounds (20:50).
