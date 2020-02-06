This week, the UIL announced the new athletic districts during its biennial realignment and, hosted at Kelly's Craft Tavern in Frisco, the Star Local Media sports staff discusses how its local high schools were impacted.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and Bryan Murphy break down the new-look 5-6A and 6-6A districts, including the impact of the Allen-Plano ISD split, expectations for Little Elm and a balanced change for Lewisville ISD and Coppell, followed by a relatively chaos-free realignment for Garland ISD and Mesquite ISD but with a new wrinkle to their regional outlook (12:45).
Prosper ISD athletic director Valerie Little stops by to discuss Prosper's success in 6A, expectations for its new high school Rock Hill and more around the Collin County athletics scene (17:50) before the staff continues with a look at a football district of doom in 5A (28:25), Denton Ryan coming to Frisco (31:30), what to make of Lancaster's strange district (33:55), and various changes of scenery for Mesquite Poteet and Carrollton Creekview (37:45), plus the 4A trio of Celina, Sunnyvale and Argyle (49:54).
