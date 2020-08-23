With the start of high school football season right around the corner, the Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast is back for another year of coverage.
Each week, Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman will discuss the local happenings for Star Local Media’s 14 Dallas-area markets, which includes nearly 50 high schools.
The podcast returns on Monday for the first of a five-part series previewing the upcoming high school football season. Each part consists of four different questions pertaining to the area’s high school football landscape, as the staff discusses everything from district and state title contenders, to some of the area’s top players, and how teams will try and navigate a season during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout football season, Star Local Media will also reprise its Game of the Week contest — highlighting five of the top games in the area for fans to vote on. Each week, the top-voted game will feature a detailed podcast preview and an interview with one of the game’s marquee players.
To check out to the weekly podcast, visit starlocalmedia.com or listen via Spotify or iTunes.
