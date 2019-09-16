FRISCO CAREE GREEN
Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

With district play looming throughout the Metroplex, Star Local Media revisits its playoff projections from the summer and makes its official postseason predictions for its Class 6A districts.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy, Kendrick Johnson and Taylor Raglin all chip as the staff goes district by district to size up their projections from before the season began and discuss how much has changed after three weeks of non-district action. The sports staff predicts the landscape in 9-6A (Allen, Plano ISD, McKinney ISD, Prosper) (2:49), 10-6A (Rowlett, Sachse and the rest of Garland ISD) (24:23), followed by a student-athlete spotlight interview with Frisco quarterback Caree' Green (33:21) before rounding things out with picks in 6-6A (Lewisville ISD and Coppell) (37:45) and 11-6A (Mesquite ISD) (45:07).

