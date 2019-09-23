PROSPER QB JACKSON BERRY
With district play looming throughout the Metroplex, Star Local Media revisits its playoff projections from the summer and makes its official postseason predictions for its Class 5A districts.

Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy, Kendrick Johnson and Taylor Raglin all chip in as the staff goes district by district to size up their projections from before the season began and discuss how much has changed after non-district action. The sports staff predicts the landscape in 5-5A Division I (Frisco ISD, The Colony and Little Elm) (2:05), followed by a student-athlete spotlight interview with Prosper quarterback Jackson Berry (13:15) before rounding things out with picks in 7-5A Division I (Mesquite ISD, McKinney North) (16:50) and 7-5A Division II (Frisco ISD, Lovejoy and Lake Dallas) (27:15).

