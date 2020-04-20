Flower Mound Softball

Softball is one of the numerous high school sports whose 2019-20 season was cancelled on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Joe Lorenzini

In the wake of the UIL's decision to cancel all high school sports for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, Star Local Media discusses that news and more on how local teams and athletes are handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarantined and broadcasting via Zoom, Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Kendrick Johnson and Chris Jackson react to the UIL's momentous decision, what it means going forward, takeaways from the past month reporting on the coronavirus saga, and more.

