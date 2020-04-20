In the wake of the UIL's decision to cancel all high school sports for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, Star Local Media discusses that news and more on how local teams and athletes are handling the coronavirus pandemic.
Quarantined and broadcasting via Zoom, Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Kendrick Johnson and Chris Jackson react to the UIL's momentous decision, what it means going forward, takeaways from the past month reporting on the coronavirus saga, and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.