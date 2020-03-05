As Star Local Media's high school basketball postseason coverage winds down, soccer is closing in on a frenetic final couple of weeks, and the sports staff discusses some of the area's biggest talking points heading into the homestretch.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson, Bryan Murphy and Chris Jackson look at the latest chapter in the Allen-Prosper athletics rivalry (2:42), the high-octane Rowlett girls (9:57), the Flower Mound girls and Marcus boys reigning over 6-6A (14:23), par for the course for Wakeland (20:25) and Lake Dallas righting the ship (23:18).
The discussion then shifts to a look at Tuesday's basketball regional quarterfinals, which saw the seasons end for Newman Smith (25:57), Celina (32:00) and Mesquite Horn (34:44) before diving into Wednesday's shocking news regarding the Cody Moore-Braswell-Plano Senior football triangle (37:21).
