With the first round of the high school softball playoffs in the book, and the opening round of the baseball postseason on tap later this week, Star Local Media is wall-to-wall stick-and-ball on this week's episode.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman reflect on the bi-district softball playoffs, including a busy week for Sachse and Frisco ISD (1:15), plus the dominant pitching of 5-6A (10:45).
The staff then looks at some storylines heading into the baseball postseason, including The Colony looking to build off its first district title (17:40), a competitive draw in 9-5A vs. 10-5A and expectations for Sachse and Rowlett (21:00) and the logjam finishes in 5-6A and 6-6A and what it means for the playoffs (26:45).
For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.
