With high school softball's postseason looming, the final week of the regular season in baseball, plus a busy week in the wrestling, track and golf postseasons wrapping up, Star Local Media plays catch-up on one of the busiest times of the school year.
The staff discusses intriguing storylines heading into the opening round of the softball playoffs, including Sachse's chances of making a run (1:45), a crowded field in Region I (6:05) and The Colony's young team building on its recent success (10:55). In baseball, the staff breaks down the playoff races in Frisco for 9-5A (14:50) and Lewisville ISD, Plano ISD and Coppell in 6-6A (18:00), plus a high-stakes week for Lake Dallas (21:30). The discussion closes with some notes on the other various spring sports, including Mesquite Poteet's superstar hurdler (24:15), Allen's wrestling dynasty (27:45), and Coppell girls golf's big week at regionals (30:45).
