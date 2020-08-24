The Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast returns for the first of a five-part series previewing the 2020 high school football season.
Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman discuss the first four of 20 questions centered on various topics and storylines leading up to the start of the season for the state's Class 5A and 6A football programs in late September.
On the docket for this episode:
*(3:00) Which football teams are most impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?
*(12:05) What is the toughest district in Star Local Media's coverage area?
*(19:19) Which players could potentially lead our coverage area in passing?
*(24:31) Which games do you have circled on your schedule for the 2020 season?
