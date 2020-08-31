Prosper ISD Stadium
Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

The Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast returns for the second of a five-part series previewing the 2020 high school football season.

Matt Welch and Devin Hasson discuss four of 20 questions centered on various topics and storylines leading up to the start of the season for the state's Class 5A and 6A football programs in late September.

On the docket for this episode:

*(0:50) What are the biggest changes brought on by realignment?

*(10:50) Which players could potentially lead Star Local Media's coverage area in rushing?

*(16:34) Who are some breakout candidates in Star Local Media's coverage area?

*(24:47) Who are some teams that missed the playoffs a year ago that we expect to make the postseason this year?

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments