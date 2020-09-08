Celina Football
Photo courtesy of Mike Harvey / OurCelina

The Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast returns for the third of a five-part series previewing the 2020 high school football season.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman discuss four more questions centered on various topics and storylines leading up to the start of the season for the state's Class 5A and 6A football programs in late September.

On the docket for this episode:

*(1:15) What can the state's big schools learn from how the small schools have conducted their business early into the 2020 season?

*(8:45) Which players could potentially lead Star Local Media's coverage area in receiving?

*(16:03) Which new head coaches are positioned to make an immediate impact?

*(23:52) How much will high school football's atmosphere be impacted by pandemic-related restrictions?

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

