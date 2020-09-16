Marcus vs. Lewisville

Marcus and Lewisville renew their rivalry on Nov. 27.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

The Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast returns for the fourth of a five-part series previewing the 2020 high school football season.

Matt Welch and David Wolman discuss four more questions centered on various topics and storylines leading up to the start of the season for the state's Class 5A and 6A football programs in late September.

On the docket for this episode:

*(2:45) Which rivalry games will have some extra heat to them this season?

*(11:03) Which teams have the best defenses in our coverage area?

*(19:55) What happens if the pandemic forces the cancellation of games?

*(24:30) Will the 2020 high school football season be completed?

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

