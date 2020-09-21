Frisco Lone Star Football
Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

The Star Local Media High School Sports Podcast closes out its five-part series previewing the 2020 high school football season.

Matt Welch, Devin Hasson and David Wolman discuss the final four questions on various topics and storylines leading up to the start of the season for the state's Class 5A and 6A football programs on Thursday.

On the docket for this episode:

*(1:35) Who are the unquestioned district title favorites in our coverage area?

*(9:10) Who are the potential state title contenders in our coverage area?

*(17:20) Which teams in our coverage area have the top offenses?

*(23:40) What is one bold prediction for high school football season?

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

