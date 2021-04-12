Flower Mound girls soccer

Flower Mound celebrates a goal scored during its 3-0 regional finals win over rival Marcus.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

High school soccer's postseason is down to the final week, and Star Local Media discusses a busy week in its coverage area leading up to Tuesday's round of state semifinals.

Matt Welch and Devin Hasson look at six teams still alive in the playoffs, including the Allen boys (1:35), Flower Mound girls (7:15), Frisco Wakeland girls (10:55), Wakeland boys (15:15), Celina girls (17:00) and Celina boys (21:20).

