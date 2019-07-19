Star Local Media pulls another entry from its ongoing summer “Questions” series to discuss various storylines leading up to the 2019-20 athletics year.
Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Taylor Raglin discuss some of the first-year head coaches hired within the area and their situations heading into the upcoming school year. Teams discussed include Plano West football (2:30), McKinney Boyd football (7:00), Prosper baseball (9:40), Coppell baseball (12:35), Lewisville volleyball (16:45), Plano East volleyball (18:55), Frisco football (20:35), Frisco Lone Star girls basketball (22:40), Lake Dallas volleyball and girls basketball (24:05), Little Elm boys basketball (28:00), Lovejoy volleyball (30:25), McKinney North volleyball (32:50) and John Paul II boys basketball (35:20).
