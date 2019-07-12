Star Local Media pulls two entries from its ongoing summer “Questions” series to discuss various storylines leading up to the 2019-20 athletics year.
In Part One, the staff looks at the impact changes in the regional landscape had on its various athletic districts, plus how they were impacted by the newly aligned bi-district matchups (1:05).
In Part Two, the staff says goodbye to longtime Denton County sports editor Justin Thomas, looking back on his decade-plus covering Star Local Media's Denton County markets (22:05).
