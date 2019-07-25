ALLEN CROWD
Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

Star Local Media pulls two more entries from its ongoing summer “Questions” series to discuss various storylines leading up to the 2019-20 athletics year.

Matt Welch, Bryan Murphy and Taylor Raglin discuss things they're looking forward to about the upcoming high school sports year (1:05) and then issue a few bold predictions for the 2019-20 school year (12:17).

